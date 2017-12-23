Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) Odisha Governor and Chancellor S C Jamir today appointed Prof Ishan Kumar Patro and Prof Srikant Mohapatra as the vice-chancellors of Ravenshaw University and Odisha State Open University respectively, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The Chancellor appointed Prof Patro as Vice-Chancellor for a period of three years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier, an official statement said.

Patro is presently serving as Professor of Zoology in Jiwaji University, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He did his PhD from Kurukshetra University. He has a long teaching experience of 29 years.

Prof Mohapatra has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Odisha State Open University. He was earlier given an extension of six months on completion of his tenure as first Vice-Chancellor of Odisha State Open University on May 17, 2017.

Prior to Vice-Chancellor and OSD of Odisha State Open University Prof Mohapatra had served as Senior Regional Director, IGNOU for over 10-years, Director, RSD (IGNOU) for three years. PTI AAM RG .

