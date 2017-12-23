New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) IT firm Wipro today said it has invested USD 2.05 million in Imanis Data (formerly Talena).

Wipro has made a strategic investment of USD 2.05 million in this tranche, taking total investment to USD 4.05 million, it said in a BSE filing.

The transaction has been done through cash and note conversation, it added.

Wipro said it has acquired minority stake of less than 20 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

Imanis was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Delaware, US. PTI SR MKJ .

