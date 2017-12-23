Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman died here today after allegedly setting herself on fire following a heated argument with a man she was in a relationship with in Mansa district of Punjab, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Tamkot village here, where the woman, resident of Baghwala area, allegedly set herself afire yesterday after an argument with Satnam Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Karanveer Singh said over phone.

"She sustained 80 per cent burn injuries," Karanveer Singh said, adding that she died while undergoing treatment at a civil hospital here.

A case under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) was registered against Satnam, the DSP said.

The accused was absconding, he added. PTI CHS IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.