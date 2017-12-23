New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of getting her a job in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said today.

The accused, who worked at a local dental clinic, called her to his workplace on Wednesday and allegedly raped her, they said.

She later informed her family members who approached the police, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested. PTI SLB KJ .

