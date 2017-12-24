Davao (Philippines), Dec 24 (AFP) Thirty-seven people were likely killed in a fire that engulfed a shopping mall in the southern Philippine city of Davao, the local vice mayor said today.

The Bureau of Fire Protection ground commander at the scene said the chances of the 37 surviving were "zero", Paolo Duterte, the vice mayor, who is also the president's son, wrote in a Facebook post. (AFP) AQS .

