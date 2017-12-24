Tezpur(Assam), Dec 24 (PTI) Demanding an error free National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, the All Assam Student Union (AASU) today said that no Bangladeshis coming to Assam after 1971 will be allowed to stay in the state.

AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya talking to reporters here said no Bangladeshis either Hindu or Muslim coming to Assam after 1971 will be allowed to stay in the state.

On the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Bhattacharya said, "We strongly oppose the special bill that the Central government is framing for the interest of settlement of Hindus from Bangladesh in the state. It will never be acceptable to the people of Assam." Urging the government to deal with the ongoing NRC updadation process sincerely, Bhattachary said, "a section of people have been doing politics on it and trying to include the names of illegal foreigners in the NRC.

The first draft of the NRC, being updated in Assam on the directions of the Supreme Court, will be published on December 31 midnight.

The AASU leader also added that the government should protect the land falling under the Tribal Belt Blocks.

The AASU leader was accompanied by All Assam Tea Students Association (AATSA) leader Krisna Kamal Tanti, Gorkha StudentÂ’s Union general secretary Sanjib Chetry. PTI COR ESB RG .

