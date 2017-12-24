Puducherry, Dec 24 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid homage to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M G Ramachandran on the occasion of his 30th death anniversary here today.

Ministers and MLAs of the ruling Congress also paid tributes at the statue of the founder of AIADMK.

Scores of workers of the opposition AIADMK led by the party's legislature wing leader A Anbalagan came in a procession and garlanded the statue of MGR. PTI COR ROH .

