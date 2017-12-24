Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Three-years-old, 'Amorous White' ably ridden by AkshayKumar won the R Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup, chief event of Hyderabad Winter Races held here today.

Winner Was trained A Vatsalya.

Jockies AkshayKumar scored a treble and G Naresh scored a double.

Two first favourites obliged in a card of eight events.PTI KR KR BNM .

