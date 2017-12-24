'Amorous White' wins the main race
By PTI | Published: 24th December 2017 06:14 PM |
Last Updated: 24th December 2017 06:15 PM | A+A A- |
Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Three-years-old, 'Amorous White' ably ridden by AkshayKumar won the R Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup, chief event of Hyderabad Winter Races held here today.
Winner Was trained A Vatsalya.
Jockies AkshayKumar scored a treble and G Naresh scored a double.
Two first favourites obliged in a card of eight events.PTI KR KR BNM .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.