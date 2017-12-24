Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb), Dec 24 (PTI) Proper arrangements have been made for the three-day annual 'Shaheedi Jor Mela', which will begin here tomorrow, to mark the martyrdom of the two younger sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, authorities said today.

A large number of devotees from all over the country and abroad have started arriving here to pay their obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib for the mela that would run till December 27, they said.

The two younger sons (Sahibzadas) of the 10th Sikh Guru were bricked alive here during the regime of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

While earlier, 'Shahedi Jor Mela' was a purely religious affair, over the years it assumed a political colour. The three-day religious function would begin with 'Akhand Path' of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup tomorrow, officials of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said.

Till last year various political parties used to organise their political conferences on the second day of the Mela, but while respecting directions of Akal Takht Jathedar, Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, Aam Adami Party, BSP have decided not organise their political conferences this year, they added.

Deputy Commissioner, Fatehgarh Sahib, Kanwalpreet Brar said all necessary arrangements have been made.

All the basic civic amenities like toilets, drinking water and cleanliness would be ensured and enquiry centres and medical teams would work round-the-clock, she said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Fatehgarh Sahib, Alka Meena said that for the first time 150 CCTV cameras and drone cameras have been installed to keep a close watch on the anti-social elements.

She said that the mela has been divided into five sectors and each sector will be headed by an SP-rank officer.

Meena said that 5,500 police personnel from across the state have been put on duty to maintain law and order.

She said that 10 observation posts, seven police help centers, 20 free parking sites and five mobile vans equipped with modern IT technology will patrol round the clock.

The SGPC said they have made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the mela.

According to SGPC officials, the apex religious body of the Sikhs has been arranging 'deewan', where the Sikh preachers, 'ragis', 'dhadi jathas' will present devotional songs and give the accounts of the Sikh history.

On December 26, a play 'Sirhind Di Diwar' will be presented at Aam Khas Bagh Sirhind from 6 PM to 8 PM. As per district administration authorities, Punjab Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will be chief guest of the function.

On December 27, a Nagar Kirtan would be taken from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Jyoti Swaroop, in a decorated 'Palki Sahib' (palanquin).

The SGPC-run Mata Gujri College, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College, Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib and students and staff of the other nearby institutes will participate in the event. PTI COR SUN KIS .

