Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) An inspired all round performance by Deepti Sharma helped Bengal set up a final clash against Goa in the Senior Women's One-Day League cricket tournament, at Eden Gardens today.

In the second semi-final, Goa thrashed Karnataka by seven wickets at the Jadavpur University second campus ground in Saltlake.

Both, Goa and Bengal, who have also made the cut to the Elite division, will clash against each other in the final at Eden Gardens on December 26.

Deepti struck 53 to put together 93 runs with Paramita Roy (57) to power Bengal to 210/6 after they were put to bat by Vidarbha.

In reply, Vidarbha bundled out for 173 in 49.5 overs with leg-spinner Nisha Maji triggering the collapse claiming 3/29.

Later the off-spin duo of Deepti (3/26) and Tansuree Sarkar (2/39) took wickets at regular intervals to give their team a 37 run win, as Bengal made the Elite Division after two seasons.

Meanwhile, Goa's Sanotshi Rane and Rupali Chavan scythed through the Karnataka batting lineup bagging four wickets each to wrap their innings for a paltry 102 in 36.4 overs.

Suanda Yetrekar stood tall amid the ruins with an unbeaten 47 as Goa chased down the target in 35 overs.

Brief Scores: At Eden Gardens: Bengal 210/6 in 50 overs (Paramita Roy 57, Deepti Sharma 53).

Vidarbha 173 in 49.5 overs (BS Fulmali 59, Deepti Sharma 3/26, N Maji 3/29).

At JU second campus: Karnataka 102 in 36.4 overs (Santoshi Rane 4/16, Rupali Chavan 4/17) Goa 103/7 in 35 overs (Sunanda Yetrekar 47 not out). PTI TAP APA APA .

