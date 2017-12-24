Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the western region at 2115 hrs: BOM5 MH-YOGA-NAIDU Mumbai: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu says yoga is the only way to a healthy life in modern times and it has nothing to do with any particular religion.

BES14 GJ-NCP MLA-ASSAULT Ahmedabad: NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja, on bail after a case was registered against him for `rioting' at a police station earlier this week, again named in a case of assault.

BCM3 BIZ-MURTHY-AI Mumbai: Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy flays high wage hikes that senior managements give themselves when the software industry is in trying times, and advises them to make "sacrifices" to maintain common man's faith in capitalism. PTI KRK KRK .

