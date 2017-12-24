Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1645 hrs: BOM2 BIZ-TOURISM-GOA Panaji: Tourists usually throng Goa during Christmas but this year both foreign and domestic tourist arrivals have dropped 30 per cent, says a local industry association.

BES6 MP-CONGRESS-CANDIDATES Bhopal: With a year to go before the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress says it will start the exercise of identifying probable candidates from next month.

BCM3 BIZ-MURTHY-AI Mumbai: Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy flays high wage hikes that senior managements give themselves when the software industry is in trying times and advises them to make "sacrifices" to maintain common man's faith in capitalism. PTI KRK KRK .

