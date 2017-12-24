Rajouri Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) A bid to create chaos during a public outreach programme of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled with the timely identification of "miscreants", authorities said today.

A total of 114 deputations met Mufti at the public grievance redressal camp yesterday, a spokesman of the district administration said.

A group of 20-25 people, stating that they were affiliated with the PDP unit of Rajouri, protested alleging that "preferential treatment" was given to another constituency and their deputations were not allowed to meet the chief minister.

However, clarifying on the issue, the spokesman said timely identification of "miscreants" helped the authorities to foil a bid to create chaos in a "well planned" manner.

"A total of 114 deputations met the Chief Minister during her day-long public outreach programme at Rajouri which included 42 deputations from Rajouri constituency, 34 deputations from Nowshera, 20 from Darhal- Budhal constituency and 18 from Kalakote," he said.

The first deputation led by PDP leader Haji Jamshed was seated in the conference hall 20 minutes before the arrival of Chief Minister.

As per the minutes of proceedings, 12 deputations from Rajouri constituency met the Chief Minister among the first 20 deputations, he said.

"A video examined by the district administration has revealed that one Reyaz Ahmed identifying himself as PA of MLA Rajouri was found instigating a group of people at the frisking gate and was shouting against the administration which led to a brief chaos," the spokesman said.

"The said person was earlier seen in a video, instigating college students in a similar manner. The matter is being looked into," he said. PTI TAS ASK ASK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.