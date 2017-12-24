Itanagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today termed the BJP winning the by-election to the Pakke-Kessang and Likabali assembly seats as a perfect Christmas gift to the party.

The BJP wrested the Pakke-Kessang and Likabali Assembly seats from the Congress in the by-elections.

Terming the victories as a perfect Christmas gift to the party as well as the state government and the Centre, Khandu assured to reciprocate the gesture in the truest sense.

"This Christmas celebration has become all the more special. People of the two constituencies (Likabali and Pakke-Kessang) have shown that they are with good governance and development," he said.

"By electing BJP nominees they (people) foresee accelerated development of their respective regions," Khandu said in a statement here this evening.

Khandu reiterated that the by-elections were fought by the party on development and clean governance plank - the sole objective of the BJP since it formed the government in the state.

He congratulated both the winners Â– B R Waghe and Kardo Nyigyor Â– and expressed confidence that they would live up to the expectations of their respective electorates. PTI UPL RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.