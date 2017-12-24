Los Angeles, Dec 24 (PTI) Veteran actor Carrie Fisher penned some of the sequences for her final performance as Princess Leia in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

The actor, who died in December 2016 at the age of 60, came up with many of her character's scenes, including a funny moment in which she reunites with Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker and points out that she changed her hairstyle, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"That was her. That was a Carrie Fisher line. Of course it was," director Rian Johnson said.

Fisher also wrote a scene with Admiral Amilyn Holdo (Laura Dern) in which Leia says, "You go, I've said it enough," in reference to the much loved saying, "May The Force Be With You." Johnson added that "every single part of her performance" was imbued with Fisher's ideas, which she gave him while shooting.

"I would sit down with her and she would just give me...

After an hour, I would have filled up pages and pages writing down the notes and one-liners that she would pitch. And so we tried to work them in whenever we could," he said. PTI SHD SHD .

