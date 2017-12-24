Puducherry, Dec 24 (PTI) Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said here today that the Centre has recognised implementation of several important projects and programmes by the territorial administration and also presented awards to demonstrate its recognition and appreciation.

Talking to reporters, he said that the Union Urban Development Ministry had selected the logo designed by the Puducherry government for the Rs 1800 crore smart city mission being implemented here and handed to the Puducherry government the first prize for the best logo.

The Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri presented the award for the best logo designed by Puducherry Smart City Development Limited at a function in Delhi on December 20.

Narayanasamy said that Puducherry government had also earned the encomiums of the Centre and had been selected for awards for the excellent implementation of Swachch Bharath Mission as Mahe region an enclave in Kerala had emerged the first region in the whole Union Territory with `open defecation free record.

He claimed that the Union Territory government had gained recognition of the Centre and was selected for the award for maintenance of the law and order among the small citites.

Puducherry had also been recognised by the Centre in tourism sector among small cities and also in implementing `good administrative reforms`.

He said that despite financial crunch currently faced by Puducherry government, initiatives would continue to intensify efforts to rectify the fiscal shortcomings. PTI Cor RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.