Peshawar, Dec 24 (PTI) A hand grenade today exploded and injured seven children who were playing with it in Pakistan's restive northwest tribal region bordering Afghanistan, officials said.

The children brought home the hand granade, mistaking it for a toy from a nearby field when it exploded in Utmankhel area of lower Aurakzai agency, they said.

The condition of the injured children was stated to be out of danger. PTI AYZ CPS .

