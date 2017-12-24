Beijing, Dec 24 (PTI) China today conducted the maiden flight of the world's largest homegrown amphibious aircraft, according to a media report.

The amphibious aircraft AG600, code named 'Kunlong', soared into the sky from the Jinwan Civil Aviation Airport in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The plane has a 39.6-meter-long fuselage and 38.8-meter wingspan, its developer, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) said.

It is believed to be the world's largest in-development amphibious aircraft, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China in recent years made major strides in aviation technology.

On December 17, it launched the second prototype of China's large passenger jet C919 completed its maiden flight in Shanghai. PTI KJV UZM .

