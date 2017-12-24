New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Delhi'ites today witnessed a bright day with the minimum temperature plunging to 6.4 degrees Celsius, even as the city's air quality worsened on the eve of Christmas.

The maximum temperature during the day was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below season's average, while the humidity oscillated between 91 and 40 per cent, a MeT official said.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 305, classified as 'very poor', as against yesterday's 228.

According to officials, shallow fog was witnessed in the morning and the visibility was 800 metres at 8.30 AM.

However, the hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management captured the rising trend of ultrafine pollutants PM2.5 and PM10.

After rising through the day, PM10 and PM 2.5 were recorded at 315 and 186 microgram per cubic metre (ug/m3) at 6 pm. The corresponding 24-hour-safe standards are 60 and 100.

For tomorrow, the Met department has predicted clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain at 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be at seven degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees. PTI UK SBR KIS .

