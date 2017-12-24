Shimla, Dec 24 (PTI) Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in most parts of Himachal Pradesh even as minimum temperatures rose marginally in the state.

Maximum temperatures dropped by a few notches with the sky remaining partially overcast. Strong icy winds swept the mid and higher hills, with Keylong shivering at 0.8 degrees Celsius during the day and recording a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

The high-altitude tribal areas and mountain passes reeled under cold wave conditions with minimum temperature staying 12 to 18 degrees below normal.

Kalpa recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan 2.6 degrees Celsius, Manali 2.8 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 3.2 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 3.6 degrees Celsius, Una 4.8 degrees Celsius, Palampur 5.5 degrees Celsius, Shimla 5.9 degrees Celsius, Nahan 7.2 degrees Celsius and Dharamsala 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures dropped by a few notches and Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 22.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan 22 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 18.7 degrees Celsius, Nahan 17.9 degrees Celsius and Bhuntar 17.2 degrees Celsius.

The local MeT office has predicted dry weather in the region over next six days. PTI PCL NSD .

