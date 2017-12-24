Jamshedpur, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress today said it would launch an agitation to protest against the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in Jharkhand.

The agitation will either be launched in January or February next year, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Dr Ajoy Kumar told reporters here.

He alleged that lawlessness have been prevailing and corruption has been at its peak in the state under the Raghubar Das regime.

The situation has reached to such an extent that people are not even safe in court premises, alleged former JPCC chief Sukhdeo Bhagat referring to the gunning down of a contractor-cum-JMM leader in the premises of a local court, in the chief minister's home town here, a few months ago. PTI BS SBN .

