With an aim to increase goat milk and meat production, a two-day workshop on artificial inseminations was organised by Deen Dayal Upadhyay Veterinary University Mathura.

A first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh, a workshop for increasing goat milk and meat production through artificial insemination is bound to boost economy of farmers, Professor K M L Pathak said.

The two-day workshop started in the university on Saturday.

The programme, if implemented properly, will bring fruitful result, D C Verma, Chairman, Uttar Pradesh Pashu Chikitsa Parishad said.

Organising Secretary Mukul Anand said, the purpose of organising the workshop is to educate the farmer for keeping better breed of goat, not only for the meat production but for milk production also. PTI CORR BAL .

