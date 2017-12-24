New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals today said it has secured shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing non- convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has secured "approval to offer or invite subscriptions for secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 250 crore with an option to raise additional amount up to Rs 250 crore as a green shoe option on a private placement basis".

The company received shareholders' approval through postal ballot and the same has been passed through requisite majority, according to the regulatory filing. PTI RSN BAL .

