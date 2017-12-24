Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Independent candidate T T V Dhinakaran was leading over his AIADMK and DMK rivals at the end of the first round of counting for the RK Nagar bypoll.

Dhinakaran, the sidelined AIADMK leader, polled 5,339 votes as against AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan (2,738).

N Maruthuganesh of DMK polled 1,181 votes. PTI VGN SA APR DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.