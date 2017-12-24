Karimnagar (Telangana), Dec 24 (PTI) A drunkard allegedly thrashed and threw his 80-year-old mother out of house, and the woman had to spend a whole night out in biting cold, police said today.

The incident took place last night at Godavarikhani town.

According to police inspector Gajji Krishna, Venkatadri (40), who is a liquor addict, reached home drunk last night, and thrashed his ailing mother Jagadamba (80).

Later he threw her out of the house.

The neighbours spotted her outside in the morning and informed police.

Inspector Krishna took her to the police station where she was provided first aid.

The woman would be shifted to an old age home, the police officer said. Efforts were on find the accused Venkatadri, who is absconding. PTI COR KRK .

