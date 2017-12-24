Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Dense to very dense fog covered isolated places in Uttar Pradesh with Allahabad recording the highest maximum temperature at 25.6 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, day temperatures fell in Faizabad, while it was above normal in Allahabad, Agra and Meerut, the MeT office said.

Night temperatures fell in Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut, while they were above normal in Bareilly, and below normal in Allahabad.

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 3.1 degrees Celsius.

The MeT has forecast a dry weather in the state tomorrow. PTI NAV DPB .

