Guwahati, Dec 24 (PTI) Academic and litterateur Md Maswood passed away in Guwahati last night, his family sources Maswood, a former professor of Gauhati University, was a recipient of several awards, including Michael Madhusudan Award.

He was one of the founders of Sahitya Manjari, a literary organisation, and had authored several books, including three anthology of poems.

Maswood is survived by two sons and two daughters, the sources said, adding that his last rites was performed this morning. PTI ESB RMS .

