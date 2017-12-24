New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing around Rs 10 lakh from a jeweller in north-west Delhi, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, identified as Deepak (29) and Narender (22), from Delhi, Sanjay (24) and Deepak (30), from Haryana, were apprehended, the police said.

Three automatic pistols, Rs 6.05 lakh, 13 live cartridges, besides two motorcycles used in the crime, were seized from the accused, they said.

An FIR was registered on December 17 by one Ankit Verma, who claimed that the accused robbed him at gun point while he was returning home from his shop in Alipur area. PTI UK KJ .

