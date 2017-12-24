Puducherry Dec 24 (PTI) Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Speaker of Assembly V Vaithilingam and host of leaders extended Christmas greetings highlighting the message of Jesus Christ.

In her message, the Lt Governor said that the "Christmas brings joy of celebration all over the world. The celebration marks the birth of Lord Jesus Christ." On the celebration of the happy occasion "I extend my heartiest" greetings and best wishes to the Christian brethren in the Union Territory of Puducherry and all across the nation and the world".

Chief Minister in his message referred to the exemplary and selfless services rendered by Christian institutions in education and in health sectors benefiting all".

Narayanasamy said that the message of compassion, love and concern for mankind championed by Jesus Christ needed to be nurtured for the promotion of well being of the mankind as a whole.

Speaker Vaithilingam and Welfare Minister M Kandasamy were among those who extended the greetings. PTI Cor RC .

