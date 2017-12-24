CM found Karimnagar(Telangana), Dec 24 (PTI) The headmaster of a school allegedly committed suicide yesterday in a room in the school at Gunturpally village here.

Karimnagar Rural Circle Inspector Sashidhar Reddy said that headmaster Kethireddy Madhusudan Reddy's body was discovered today and a suicide note addressed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking the latter to help the deceased's family was also found.

He said that Reddy was on leave till December 19 but had come to the school on Friday evening. However when he did not return home, the official said, his family looked around for him.

Reddy,who was to retire in three months time, was found hanging in a room in the school today, the official added.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway, he said. PTI CORR BNM .

