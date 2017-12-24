Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) The Haryana government's plan to develop an international aviation hub in Hisar got a boost as the Union Ministry of Road Transport agreed to consider its proposal to construct a Controlled-Access Expressway between Hisar and Delhi, an official statement said today.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi regarding this project, the release said.

The Union minister assured the chief minister that a consultant would be appointed to work out the plan for the expressway shortly, it added.

The expressway would significantly reduce the travel time between Hisar and Delhi, and provide rapid connectivity between the national capital and the aviation hub, the statement said.

"This controlled-access expressway would connect with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and after its construction, it may take no more than 75 minutes to reach KMP Expressway from Hisar which is at a distance of 134km approximately," it added. PTI SUN IJT .

