New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) India finished runners-up after going down 1-0 to Bangladesh in the final of the SAFF U15 Women's Championship in Dhaka.

In a closely contested game, Shamsun Nahar's strike in the 41st minute sealed the issue in Bangladesh's favour.

After blanking out Bhutan and Nepal, India lost to Bangladesh in the group stages, as the hosts bagged the title.

