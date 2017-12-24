Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 cricket International here today.

India have made two changes, replacing Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal with Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, who will make his T20 debut.

Sri Lanka also made two changes, bringing in Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka in place of Chaturanga de Silva and Angelo Mathews, who is injured.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (C), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(WK), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (C), Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asela Gunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep. PTI APA AT AT .

