New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Indian boxers dominated the ring at the Galym Zharylgapov Boxing Tournament in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, claiming three gold, a silver, and a bronze medal at the event which concluded today.

Three-time King's Cup gold-medallist and a reigning national champion from the Railways K Shyam Kumar (49kg), world youth championships' bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar (91kg) and Asian Games bronze-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) claimed gold medals.

To add to it, the 19-year-old Tanwar, seen as a bright prospect for the future, was also adjudged the best boxer of the tournament.

The silver medal was claimed by national champion Manish Kaushik (60kg).

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra, competing in his maiden international tournament in the middleweight (75kg) category had to be content with a bronze medal after going down in the semifinals.

Jangra is also the reigning national champion in this weight category.

The season-ending tournament featured five international and 15 local teams, adding up to 154 boxers in all. PTI PM AT AT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.