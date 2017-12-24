Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today greeted people on the eve of Christmas.

In his message, the governor said the teachings of Jesus Christ, the apostle of peace, compassion and brotherhood, have guided human beings on the path of righteousness.

He observed that the message of Lord Christ is perhaps more relevant today than ever before, when the world is faced with increasing hatred, intolerance and violence.

Vohra expressed hope that this joyous occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and re-invigorate the secular and pluralistic traditions for which Jammu and Kashmir was known in the centuries gone by.

The Governor wished the people a bright and merry Christmas and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, in her message, hoped that the occasion would be a harbinger of communal harmony, love for humanity and compassion for all across the world.

"Such occasions remind us to rekindle the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and lead a virtuous life," she said. PTI TAS NSD .

