Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) The denizens of Jammu woke up to a cold morning as the mercury in the region fell to below normal owing to light snowfall in high altitude areas.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 7.5 degrees Celsius Â– one degree below normal during this part of the season, while the day temperature recorded yesterday was two degrees below average at 17.8 degrees Celsius, a spokesman of the MET office said.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, also registered a dip in the night temperature which settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Banihal, the highway town along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, recorded a low of 1.3 degrees, almost three notches below the previous night, the spokesman said.

Officials said high altitude areas of Jammu region experienced light snowfall during the past 24 hours.PTI TAS DV .

