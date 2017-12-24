London, Dec 24 (PTI) A handwritten letter by Beatles legend John Lennon will be up for sale for USD 35,000.

In the note, the renowned singer has accused the EMI record label of blocking distribution on his 1968 experimental album 'Unfinished Music No 1: Two Virgins' as he appears in the nude on its cover with Yoko Ono, his then future wife.

The album was one of the very initial non-Beatles LPs he made.

According to FemaleFirst, an angry Lennon writes, "EMI (who have the real control) wrote warning letters to all their puppets around the world telling them not to handle it in any way." The singer's ambition was to ensure that he would not let past experiences with EMI interfere with the future. The record label also distributed The Beatles' Apple Records releases.

Eventually, 'Unfinished...' which was released with brown paper-bag packaging, was distributed by another label. PTI RDS RDS .

