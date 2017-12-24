Bikaner, Dec 24 (PTI) A junior engineer posted in Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan here was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, an official said.

Acting on a complaint, junior engineer Rupesh Kumar, posted in Panchu area was arrested for accepting the bribe as commission for payment of work bills under the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan, an ACB spokesperson said.

He said that the accused was arrested under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation was on. PTI CORR AG IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.