Bhopal, Dec 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today said he would not celebrate his birthday on January 1, as a mark of respect for the farmers who were killed in police firing at Mandsaur.

Six farmers were killed at Mandsaur in police firing during a farmers' agitation across western Madhya Pradesh in June this year.

State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said that Scindia has appealed his well-wishers and party workers not to celebrate his birthday on January 1 as a mark of respect for the slain farmers and also for those who committed suicide due to the agrarian crisis. PTI ADU MAS KRK .

