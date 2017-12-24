Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by two men at Bhiwandi in the district, police said today.

The alleged crime took place last evening, police said.

According to police, one of the accused had hatched a plan to eliminate Ahmed Abdul Ansari for allegedly being into illicit relationship with his widowed mother.

The accused, identified as Sarfaraz Shaikh and Saif Khalil Shaikh, are absconding, police said.

"About 5.30 pm yesterday, when the victim was passing by Gousia Madarsa, the duo attacked him with a sword and axe, in which he sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," police said.

Nizampura police said the duo has been charged under IPC section 302 (murder) and search is on to nab them. PTI COR NP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.