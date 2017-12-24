Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was today killed after the bike he was riding was hit by a trailer at Vasai near here.

Police said that Varum Bamrotia was proceeding from Manor to Sativalli on a BMW GS bike when he was hit by the trailer near Vasai Phata around 7:30am today.

The trailer was proceeding from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, police added.

Waliv police station house officer DL Deore said that the trailer had been seized and police teams were trying to track down the driver who fled the scene of accident.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, police said.

The body of the deceased, who is also a trained pilot, had been sent for postmortem, police said. PTI CORR BNM .

