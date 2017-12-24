Krishnanagar (West Bengal): A man allegedly killed his mother and injured his brother this morning at Dogachhi Darwanpara under Thanarpara police station area of Nadia district.

Police said Mustapha attacked his mother Ashma Bibi with a sharp-edged weapon following an argument. His elder brother Allauddin, who rushed to the scene to save his mother, also suffered injuries in the attack.

Following the murder, Mustapha fled his home, a senior police officer said.

Ashma Bibi died on the spot while Allauddin was taken to a hospital in Berhampur, he said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy. PTI COR RMS .

