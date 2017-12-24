Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI) Haryana's talented pistol shooter Manu Bhaker today bagged his ninth gold medal by winning the junior mixed team event at the 61st National Shooting Championship Competitions here.

Manu teamed up with Abhishek Arya to clinch the junior mixed team air pistol event as she bagged nine gold medals over two days in women's pistol events.

She swept the women's 10M air pistol events yesterday, including the women's 10m air pistol, where she beat Olympian and India international Heena Sidhu with a new national record score in the finals.

Manu also won the junior women's 10m air pistol, the junior women's civilian air pistol as well as the youth women's air pistol individual gold medals along with the team gold in these events.

Anish Bhanwala of Haryana was the other star over the weekend at the Nationals, as he clinched four gold medals in the men's 25m centre fire pistol events to make it a total of seven gold so far.

A total of 4800 men and women shooters from across the country are participating in the 61st NSCC, including 200 wild card entries. PTI PDS PDS .

