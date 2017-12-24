Los Angeles, Dec 24 (PTI) Jordan Feldstein, longtime manager of music group Maroon 5, passed away following a heart attack. He was 40.

Feldstein, who was also the brother of actor Jonah Hill, died on December 22, according to Billboard.

His family released a statement confirming his death, saying he had called medical services at 911 after experiencing shortness of breath.

"... when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter.

His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time.

"In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan's name," the statement read.

Feldstein successfully managed the Maroon 5 from the group's inception over 15 years ago.

He was also the CEO-founder of Career Artist Management (CAM) and through the agency he guided artistes such as Miguel, Robin Thicke, Elle King, Big Boi among others through their careers.

Feldstein was Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine's childhood friend. He was also instrumental in negotiating his role as a coach on NBC's reality singing series "The Voice".

Artistes such as Sheryl Crow, Iggy Azalea, Questlove, among others took to social media to mourn Feldstein's demise.

"So sorry to hear of Jordan Feldstein's passing. His loss will be long felt by those who knew him. Thoughts and prayers for his family and his wonderful artistes," Crow wrote.

"Very saddened by the news Jordan Feldstein passed. He was such a character and will be sorely missed by many. May he rest in peace," Azalea said.

Big Boi said, "RIP Jordan, my close friend and manager." One Republic's Ryan Tedder said, "Massive RIP to Jordy Feldstein... Longterm comrade in this crazy music business...

Maroon 5 manager among many others, thoughts and prayers to his family, his kids and The @maroon5 family. So sad today." "Man. So Sad Man. Peace be with his family and loved ones. He effected and changed the lives of many," Tonight Show bandleader and Roots member Questlove tweeted.

Jordan is survived by his two children. He was married twice, once to Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca. PTI RDS RDS .

