Los Angeles, Dec 24 (PTI) Actor Matt Damon's father, Kent has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 74.

The actor's rep confirmed the news of Kent's demise to Entertainment Weekly.

Kent died on December 14, Matt's publicist told The Boston Globe.

"The Martian" actor's father, who was a stockbroker, was as diagnosed with a form of plasma cell cancer called multiple myeloma in 2010.

Over the past few months, Matt took a break from various public appearances due to Kent's condition. This year he even returned to Boston, instead of attending Britannia Awards in the UK, where he was honoured with the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film.

The actor had given an update about his father's health in an interview with Extra, saying, "It's been a slow unfolding; my dad's sick, so that's been a process we're going through. We'll take any prayers you got, so throw 'em up there." PTI RDS RDS .

