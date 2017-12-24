Udhagamandalam(TN) Dec 24 (PTI) After a gap of about three years sub-zero temperature was recorded in this tourist town, with the mercury dipping to minus three degrees at Sandinala on the outskirts.

Officials said the meter placed at Sandinala power station recorded minus three degrees.

The area recorded minus one degrees three years ago, they said The biting cold and heavy fog forced residents and tourists were forced to remain indoors till about 10.30 AM. PTI COR NVM APR APR .

