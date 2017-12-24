Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the southern region at 2100 hours.

MDS19 KL-SABARIMALA-GUN Sabarimala(Ker): Six pilgrims from Telangana have been arrested for carrying liquor and a revolver in their vehicle near the famed Lord Ayyappa temple here.

MDS22 TN-BYPOLL-DHINAKARAN WINS Chennai: In a jolt to the ruling AIADMK, sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran won the prestigious RK Nagar Assembly bypoll by a thumping margin of over 40,000 votes.

MDS23 TN-NOKIA-PRASAD Chennai: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says the Nokia facility at Sriperumbudur near here, was left like an "orphaned child" and the Centre was "on the job" to make it operational.

MDS24 KA-MAHADAYI-CM Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accuses his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar and state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa of trying to play out a 'drama' on the Mahadayi river water issue, keeping the coming assembly elections in mind.

MES3 KA-CHANDRASEKHAR Bengaluru: NDA Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar says AICC president Rahul Gandhi's charm would not spell magic in next year's Karnataka assembly polls and Congress would taste defeat as it did it in Gujarat polls for playing caste politics.

BOM5 MH-YOGA-NAIDU Mumbai: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu says yoga is the only way to a healthy life in modern times and that it has nothing to do with any particular religion.

BES9 TL-SENIOR MAOIST SURRENDERS Hyderabad: A senior Maoist leader who was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head has surrendered before the Telangana police.

BES10 TL-COP-VIDEO Hyderabad: A video purportedly showing a senior police official assaulting a man has gone viral on social media, prompting the Cyberabad police authorities here to order an inquiry. PTI ROH .

