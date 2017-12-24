Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in most places of Rajasthan plummeted by 1 to 3 degrees compared to yesterday and Mount Abu was the coldest in the state recording a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Churu recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 5.6 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 6 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, 6.2 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 6.5 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Pilani and 7.3 degrees Celsius in Banasthalu.

Maximum temperatures at most places remained in between 21.4 degrees Celsius and 30.4 degrees Celsius, an MeT department official said.

The weatherman has predicted dry weather and no major change in temperatures till tomorrow. PTI AG NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.