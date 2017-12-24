Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today that music should be used for national integration and for spreading humanity.

Naidu, while speaking at an awards function organised by MLA and Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar, said, "We believe in Manav seva, madhav seva, which means we believe service to people is service to God. This is the message our forefathers have given us." At the event, the Shelar's organisation, Spandan Arts, presented the Mohammed Rafi award to late musician Shrikant Thackeray, father of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Playback singer Poornima Shrestha was also awarded at the function.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and state culture minister Vinod Tawde were also present at the event along with Yasmin and Nasreen, the two daughters of singing legend Rafi.

"I feel music should be used for national integration, for the spread of humanity, love and affection and seva (social service)," Naidu said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a mantra of "Reform, Perform and Transform".

"We have to transform the country in every part of life. Even our minds should be changed," he said.

"Swachha Bharat, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, black money are not political programmes. Everything which is in the interest of society, musicians and people from cinema should focus their attention on it. That's my appeal to them," Naidu said.

Earlier, Naidu visited Chaityabhoomi and offered tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale received Naidu there.

