Lakhimpur Khiri, Dec 24 (PTI) A 55-year-old property dealer Raj Kumar Mishra was killed at his house in the Shiv Colony locality here allegedly by five youngsters, police said today.

According to police officials, the property dealer was shot at from close range yesterday evening. Mishra died on the spot, they said.

The deceased's son identified three of the killers and informed the police officials.

"A police team raided a hideout of the accused, who opened fire," Kotwali in-charge Ashok Pandey said.

Additional police superintendent Ghanshyam Chaurasiya said that two youths were arrested, while attempts were on to arrest three others. PTI CORR NAV ADS .

